Experts explain what to expect in East Texas during total solar eclipse

East Texans are already preparing for the upcoming total solar eclipse. Although the eclipse won't happen until August 21, plans are already underway for public viewings here in Tyler and across East Texas.

"It’s going to get pretty dark; it confuses wildlife birds start going to sleep," said Brian Kramer, Director of the Center for Earth and Space Science Education.

In parts of the U.S., the moon will completely block the sun but here in East Texas,

"It won't be a total solar eclipse here in because we are a little too far south. We are still going to have a good chunk of the sun blocked out by the moon," Kramer said.

Kramer estimates about 80% of the sun will be out of view.

"Basically what's going to happen is over the course of three hours, the moon is just going to slowly cover up the sun,” Kramer said.

During those three hours, Kramer said things that typically go unseen will be in plain sight.

"Depending on how dark it gets you might actually be able to see some of the darker planets. So Venus and Jupiter might be visible," Kramer said.

About two to five partial solar eclipses occur each year, but total solar eclipses happen just once every 18 months.

Kramer said the best way to view the total eclipse is through a telescope or special eclipse viewers.

“You just put it up and you look up to see the sun,” Kramer said.

The Center for Earth and Space Science Education at TJC will host a viewing event on August 21st from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

