Bullard woman arrested in connection with $20k jewel theft from residence

Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell says a woman has been arrested in connection with missing jewelry valued at $20,000.



On Tuesday, July 11, the sheriff's office received a report of stolen property from a homeowner in the Petty Estates area in the northwest portion of the county. The homeowner said she had been out of town and upon returning, noticed several items missing from the home, including a large amount of jewelry.



After an investigation, a property crime investigator identified a suspect, Sheila Ardry Jones, 49. Jones is a resident of the Bullard area, the sheriff says.



Some of the jewelry she is accused of stealing was found in several different pawn shops, and was reported to have been sold to those pawn shops by the suspect, who is a neighbor of the homeowner, the sheriff reports.



Judge Brenda Dominy issued an arrest warrant for Jones, for theft, a 3rd degree felony. This carries a punishment of 2-10 years imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.



Jones was arrested at her residence on July 25 and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. She posted $15,000 bond on July 27 and was released.



