Bullard woman arrested in connection with $20k jewel theft from residence

Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell says a woman has been arrested in connection with missing jewelry valued at $20,000.More >>
Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell says a woman has been arrested in connection with missing jewelry valued at $20,000.More >>
Longview Police Department officers say they are searching for a missing disabled person.More >>
Longview Police Department officers say they are searching for a missing disabled person.More >>
A Jarvis Christian College student has died from injuries received in a shooting.More >>
A Jarvis Christian College student has died from injuries received in a shooting.More >>
A man suspected in a Tyler murder has now been issued an additional charge.More >>
A man suspected in a Tyler murder has now been issued an additional charge.More >>