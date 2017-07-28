Longview police searching for missing disabled man

Longview Police Department officers say they are searching for a missing disabled person.

Police are looking for Robyn Tyrell Allmond, 50. Almond is a black male, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to LPD, Allmond suffers from the beginning stages of Alzheimer's.

He was last seen about 9 .m. Wednesday at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.

To provide information on his whereabouts, contact police at 903-237-1170.

