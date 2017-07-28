Camp Coverage: Dallas takes the day off and one unit earned it

Friday the Dallas Cowboys are enjoying the day off. One unit in particular really earned this break and that would be the newly revamped secondary. Brandon Carr, Morris Claiborne, Barry Church, and JJ Wilcox are all gone, but the reworked group is shining.

"Its on us as coaches at the end of the day. We got to put them in position, we got to coach, we got to teach and we got to bring them on and put them under fire," said Rod Marinelli, Cowboys defensive coordinator.

"I feel like whenever you lose guys, and whenever you lose a group - rather we lost them, rather we didn't - we still had to start over. There was no picking up where we left off last year. There wasn't going to be a 18th game or whatever it was. So we have to start from the bottom," said Orlando Scandrick, Cowboys corner.

"We have to have great communication back there. You know everybody has to be on the same page. One mistake, that causes a touchdown. So we can't have that back there," said Anthony Brown, Cowboys corner.

"We have a lot of athleticism, I think really at every position. I really like these young guys, they've came in and they are ready to learn. They have a lot of ability, god given ability," said Jeff Heath, Cowboys safety.

Dallas drafted four defensive backs and are counting on newcomer Nolan Carroll to help make up for the losses. So far so good, as returners Byron Jones, Orlando Scandrick, Jeff Heath, and Anthony Brown have all been impressive as well.

"You look on TV, everybody saying how our secondary can't cover or we can't do this and that. With all these big name receivers, if we go can out and do what we do, it will make people sound crazy for what they are saying right now," said Brown.

"Guys know what they are doing, we are all on the same page for the most part. Honestly its just going to take the young guys a couple reps to get it going, but after that I have no doubt they are going to be on board," said Byron Jones, Cowboys safety.

There may be new names and talent on the secondary, but the change is welcomed. Dallas only had 9 interceptions in 2016, which was ranked 22nd in the league.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.