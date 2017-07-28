Frozen fruit salad by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults, the owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, shares a fantastically cold, sweet treat that is easy to make at home.



Frozen Fruit Salad



16 ounces whipping cream

1 cup sugar or superfine sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

8 ounces sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 large can crushed pineapple, drained

8 ounce bottle maraschino cherries, drained and chopped

1/2 cup chopped pecans

3-4 bananas, diced

24 foil muffin cups



Method:

Place the muffin cups in two muffin tins, and set aside.

In a large mixer bowl, whip the cream. When it makes soft peaks, lower the mixer speed and gradually add the sugar.

When the cream makes stiff peaks, add the vanilla.

Fold in the sour cream and lemon juice.

Stir in the pineapple, cherries, pecans, and bananas into the whipped cream mixture.

Use a large spoon to place the cream mixture evenly into each of the muffin cups.

Freeze.

After the salads have frozen, cover the trays with foil to avoid freezer burn.



Make these salads two or three days before serving. They transport easily if left in the muffin tins.