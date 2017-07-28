Tyler murder suspect receives additional charge

A man suspected in a Tyler murder has now been issued an additional charge.

Tyler Police Department said Friday that Aquinas Lamar Dixon Jr., 32, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dixon Jr. is also charged with murder. He is suspected of fatally shooting Earnest Dennis, 28, of Smith County in the parking lot of a pool hall in the 900 block of W. Morris Street Wednesday night.

Police obtained a warrant for Dixon's arrest Thursday but were surprised when he turned himself in.

Dixon Jr. was booked into the Smith County Jail on $1,250,000 bond.

According to Officer Don Martin, the suspect and the victim knew each other.

About 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the pool hall in reference to a shots fired call.

Police say Dixon Jr. and Dennis got into an argument in the parking lot, which led to a physical altercation and several shots being fired. Martin says Dennis was hit twice - once in the leg, then once through his arm, which continued into his chest.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw several people standing in the parking lot surrounding a man who had been shot. Dennis was transported to ETMC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

