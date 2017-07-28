Tyler murder suspect receives additional charge

A man suspected in a Tyler murder has now been issued an additional charge. Tyler Police Department said Friday that Aquinas Lamar Dixon Jr., 32, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Dixon is also charged with murder. He is suspected of fatally shooting Earnest Dennis, 28, of Smith County in the parking lot of a pool hall in the 900 block of W. Morris Street Wednesday night.More >>
Several people allegedly involved in a Longview robbery spree have now been indicted on various charges.More >>
Two men arrested for online solicitation of a child in May, have been indicted.More >>
Two people who were found having intercourse in a cemetery are in jail on drug charges, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.More >>
