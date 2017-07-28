Jarvis Christian College student dies from injuries in Dallas drive-by shooting

A Jarvis Christian College student has died from injuries received in a shooting in Dallas.

Patrick Powell, 18, was shot Wednesday at a Dallas park, according to Dallas Police Department.

About 8:23 p.m. DPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at Miller Family Park in the 2800 block of Persimmon Road. When they arrived, they found Powell had suffered a gunshot wound. Powell was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Thursday, he died from his injuries.

The college confirmed Powell was a student at the school.

Police say Powell was playing basketball at the time of the drive-by shooting and they don't believe that anyone was a specific target.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. Initially, they were arrested for aggravated assault. Since Powell's death, the police department says those charges will be dropped and they will now be charged with murder.

The juveniles, who have not been identified at this time, remain in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

