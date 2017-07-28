Suspects in Longview robbery spree indicted

Several people allegedly involved in a Longview robbery spree have now been indicted on various charges.

During a July 26-27 meeting of a Gregg County grand jury, the jury returned 41 indictments.

Among those indicted were Adrian Demond Simpson, 20, Dontravius Kentrelle Lister, 20, Devonte Anton Smith, 20 and Kaleb A'man Bush, 19. Simpson is charged with robbery. Lister, Smith and Bush are all charged with aggravated robbery.

The men were arrested back in June in connection with a series of robberies.

Longview Police Department reported there were at least 20 robberies from May 1 to June 8. Police said that during 11 of those robberies, suspect targeted individuals in a public area. In nine of the cases, suspects targeted individuals at open businesses.

At least 10 people were arrested in connection with the case, including Simpson, Lister, Smith and Bush.

Others arrested from the Longview area include:

Datreveon LaQuan Williams, 20

Edrick Meridy, 17

Malcolm McBath, 33

Terry Arnell Walker IV, 20

One unidentified juvenile

Those arrested from Nacogdoches include:

Quidarius Ke’von Black, 18

