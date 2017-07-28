Two men indicted for soliciting minors online in Gregg County

Two men arrested for online solicitation of a child in May, have been indicted.

Joaquin Pineda, 29 of Henderson and Johnny Houston Jr., 49, of Gilmer were arrested after an undercover operation for soliciting minors online in Gregg County in May.

According to an affidavit, officials began an undercover investigation into a mobile dating application using their undercover persona of a 15-year-old.

At this time, judicial records show Pineda holds a $10,000 for online solicitation of a child. According to Gregg County judicial records, Houston is in the Gregg County jail on a $10,000 charge for online solicitation of a minor/ sexual conduct and a $5,000 bond for possession of a controlled substance dating back to 2016.

Related story: 3 arrested in undercover operation for soliciting minors online in Gregg County

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.