Couple found having intercourse in cemetery arrested on drug charges

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Ricky Liebel, left, and Danielle Payne are both charged with possession of a controlled substance. (Source: Hopkins County Judicial Records) Ricky Liebel, left, and Danielle Payne are both charged with possession of a controlled substance. (Source: Hopkins County Judicial Records)
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Two people who were found having intercourse in a cemetery are in jail on drug charges, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday night the sheriff's office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at Brashear Cemetery on Interstate 30, about 6 to 7 miles west of Sulphur Springs.

A deputy responded and found two people having intercourse. During a search, the deputy found 2.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Danielle Payne, 25, of Louisiana and Ricky Liebel, 36, of Arkansas were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

Both remain in the Hopkins County Jail on $25,000 bond each.

