Longview police respond after senior living center resident drives vehicle into building

Longview police responded Friday morning after a senior living center resident crashed a vehicle into a building.

At 9:08 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Hawkins Parkway in response to a crash. When they arrived, they learned that a resident had driven their vehicle into Arabella of Longview, Independent Living.

Police say no one was injured and the driver was uninjured.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.