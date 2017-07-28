Longview police respond after senior living center resident driv - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview police respond after senior living center resident drives vehicle into building

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview police responded Friday morning after a senior living center resident crashed a vehicle into a building.

At 9:08 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Hawkins Parkway in response to a crash. When they arrived, they learned that a resident had driven their vehicle into Arabella of Longview, Independent Living.

Police say no one was injured and the driver was uninjured.

