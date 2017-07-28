Police: Longview road re-opens after wreck involving intoxicated driver

A driver is in custody and a well-traveled Longview road has now re-opened after a Thursday night wreck.

A portion of McCann Road was temporarily shut down between H.G. Mosley and Ruthlynn Drive due to the wreck.

McCann Rd. had been reopened. — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) July 28, 2017

Police say the wreck was caused when a 2015 F150 Ford truck driven by Luke Austin Hall, 23, of Jefferson left the road and struck a light pole. Hall told officers that he left the Electric Cowboy bar and was going home when his truck's tires hit the curb and his vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole and a tree.

It was determined that Hall was intoxicated and he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Hall was booked into the Gregg County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.