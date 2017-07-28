Proud of East Texas: London Hibbs

This is the first time that 16-year-old London Hibbs has seen the collection of pageant crowns won by her mother Tisa Hibbs and her grandmother, Phyllis Weis.

"It says, "Our Little Miss."

Tisa won her first pageant when she was only 10. As a teenager, she won a series of pageants such as Texas Jr. Miss, that primarily paid for her college education.

"My mom inspired me a lot. This is the first time I've gotten to see all of her crowns laid out."

In 1990, Tisa, along with her mother Phyllis, won the Texas Mother/Daughter title in the Miss USA Pageant.

While Tisa describes the mother-daughter pageant as "great fun", Phyllis laughs and calls it "many years and many pounds ago."

Although grandmother, daughter, and granddaughter could definitely hold their own in any swimsuit competition, it's other categories that interest them the most.

"When I found out about the Miss Texas Outstanding Teen Pageant and the fact that it had interviews and it had talent, it was suited to what I do."

"I won "Alpha Talent" which is for a newcomer and a person who has never competed in the Miss Texas Teen Pageant before."

London also received an award for "overall fitness", was named Overall Newcomer of the Year, was the top scholastic contender and was first runner up for the crown.

However, in this contest, crowns weren't the only prizes.

"I won actually about $4,500 in talent scholarships."

As Miss Tyler Outstanding Teen for 2017, the pageant also allowed London to bring the public's attention to the need for organ donations.

"My platform is called "check yes for life" and it's encouraging teens and others to register for organ donations."

Tisa and Phyllis feel that the quality of pageants has grown over the years, and they're glad that London can win in all the categories of competition, proving that beauty is more than skin deep in their family.

