Longview boy suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

A Longview child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle, police say.

At 10:58 p.m. Thursday, Longview Police Department officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road. When officers arrived they were told that the child, Aaron Christopher Lloyd, 11, of Ore City, was attempting to cross the highway on the east side of Eastman Road of the west side of the highway near a park.

Police say the child ran into the path of a 2001 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jimmy Ray Noble, 73, of Gilmer. Noble was unable to stop and struck the child with his vehicle.

The child was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was later flown by helicopter to a Dallas hospital.

Police say officers determined that the child was not crossing at a crosswalk or intersection and Noble was not at fault for the collision.

