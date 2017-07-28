Police arrest robbery suspect in Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Police arrest robbery suspect in Longview

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Tylan Rashadd Miller
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A Longview man has been arrested on a robbery charge.

Tylan Rashadd Miller, 20, was arrested Thursday by Longview Police Department officers. Miller was arrested on site and charged with robbery. Police say he took a cellphone that didn't belong to him.

Miller remains in the Gregg County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.

