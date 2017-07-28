Friday competition flight canceled for Great Texas Balloon Race; festival still planned

Friday morning's scheduled competition flight for the 40th annual Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview has been canceled due to wind concerns.

A cold front moving into the area is causing issues with higher winds in elevations around 1,500 feet, pilots were told in a briefing.

Another briefing for pilots will be held Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m., prior to a planned competition flight over East Texas Regional Airport. A third competition flight will be Sunday morning, weather permitting.

Special Shapes balloons are still inflating on the ground at locations across the city Friday morning. See which balloon will be on display where here.

All other activities Friday and Saturday, including the concert and balloon glow will go on, as scheduled. Festival gates open at 4 p.m.

