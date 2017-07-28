Downed power lines shut down parts of McCann Rd. in Longview

Downed power lines have shut down a major Longview road Friday morning.

Longview police say an early morning wreck caused the power lines to fall across McCann Road, closing the road between Ruthlynn Drive and H.G. Mosley Parkway.

Motorists traveling northbound can take H.G. Mosley over to Judson Road for an alternate route. Southbound motorists can take Magnolia Drive over to Judson.

McCann is expected to be closed at least two more hours.

