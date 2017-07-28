Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid 90s

Good Friday morning, East Texas! A little bit of a breeze this morning for some places, but still seeing a warm start. Mostly sunny skies early become partly cloudy by afternoon. Still hot and humid with afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s with a light southwesterly breeze. Late today into tonight, that weak cold front begins to move into East Texas. That means a slight chance for rain, especially in far northern areas tonight. The chance for rain increases a tiny bit tomorrow, but not a total washout, so don't cancel any outdoor plans. Saturday will begin mostly cloudy with a few showers here and there. Any rain gradually moves south with the front through the day Saturday, with some clearing clouds by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 90s. Mostly sunny for Sunday with lower humidity and high temperatures in the lower 90s. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity carry over into the start of the work week with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s much of next week. Chances for rain also return by Tuesday afternoon and increase through the end of next week.

