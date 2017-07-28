Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid 90s

Downed power lines have shut down a major Longview road Friday morning. =More >>
Downed power lines have shut down a major Longview road Friday morning.More >>
The streets of Longview will once again be filled with hot air balloon enthusiasts Friday.More >>
The streets of Longview will once again be filled with hot air balloon enthusiasts Friday.More >>
This year the Great Texas Balloon Race is turning 40!More >>
This year the Great Texas Balloon Race is turning 40!More >>
An East Texas man has reached a plea agreement of 38 years in prison in the case of aggravated assault with a weapon to his ex-wife.More >>
An East Texas man has reached a plea agreement of 38 years in prison in the case of aggravated assault with a weapon to his ex-wife.More >>