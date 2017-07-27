Better East Texas: Rethinking 'sanctuary cities' after immigrant - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Better East Texas: Rethinking 'sanctuary cities' after immigrant deaths

By Pat Stacey, General Manager
Connect
(KLTV) -

You probably saw recent news reports on the death of ten illegal immigrants in a tractor trailer at a San Antonio WalMart.  These people died from heat exposure as they and the twenty-nine other people in the trailer shared a single hole in the side of the trailer to breathe.  

The truck driver has been arrested and faces serious charges.

This is a human tragedy, and it is just one of the elements in the illegal immigration situation that is facing our county.  People wanting to get to America that died. They were chasing a dream of a better life for them and perhaps their families and now, they have died.  

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick pointed out in a comment that events like this are reasons why we need to end sanctuary cities – and he has a point.  These people that risked their lives and died were just trying to get here and they probably felt that once they arrived that they could live in some cities in Texas and be productive – breaking the law in being here, but being productive.  

That theme is one that is communicated within the idea of sanctuary cities. There are thousands of human smuggling attempts every year and some do end in harm or disaster to those seeking to make it to the U.S.  The federal government and state government need to enforce the laws we have on the books, if for no other reason, than to prevent more human tragedies.  After that, we need some kind of compassionate reform; but close the spigot now and it saves lives and makes for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • East Texas teams join in on Miracle Treat Day

    East Texas teams join in on Miracle Treat Day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:17:39 GMT
    Ever heard the saying, "treat yourself"? Well today was the perfect day to do it, because two East Texas teams paired up with local Dairy Queens to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.  Serving guest at the drive-thru and enjoying some ice-cream themselves, John Tyler Lions and Tyler Lee Red Raiders football took part in Miracle Treat Day.  A five dollar donation was worth a small blizzard. Who can feel bad about eating one of those ...More >>
    Ever heard the saying, "treat yourself"? Well today was the perfect day to do it, because two East Texas teams paired up with local Dairy Queens to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.  Serving guest at the drive-thru and enjoying some ice-cream themselves, John Tyler Lions and Tyler Lee Red Raiders football took part in Miracle Treat Day.  A five dollar donation was worth a small blizzard. Who can feel bad about eating one of those ...More >>

  • Longview man sentenced to 38 years for shooting, choking his ex-wife

    Longview man sentenced to 38 years for shooting, choking his ex-wife

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:16:17 GMT
    Jose Isabel Garcia (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)Jose Isabel Garcia (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)

    An East Texas man has reached a plea agreement of 38 years in prison in the case of aggravated assault with a weapon to his ex-wife.

    More >>

    An East Texas man has reached a plea agreement of 38 years in prison in the case of aggravated assault with a weapon to his ex-wife.

    More >>

  • Camp Coverage: Teammates back Ezekiel Elliot and look forward to another great season from Zeke

    Camp Coverage: Teammates back Ezekiel Elliot and look forward to another great season from Zeke

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:59:04 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff

    Despite having a possible suspension hanging over his head, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's teammates say the 2016 1st round pick is extremely focused on football and building upon last year's success.

    More >>

    Despite having a possible suspension hanging over his head, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's teammates say the 2016 1st round pick is extremely focused on football and building upon last year's success.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly