Restaurant Reports: 2 perfect-scoring eateries

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Two East Texas restaurants got top scores in the latest inspection period by health departments.

In Flint, Lola's Handcrafted Sandwiches on FM 2493 had no violations, no demerits.

In Whitehouse, Burger King on Highway 110 North also got a perfect score.

