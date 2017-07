Ever heard the saying, "treat yourself"? Well today was the perfect day to do it, because two East Texas teams paired up with local Dairy Queens to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.

Serving guest at the drive-thru and enjoying some ice-cream themselves, John Tyler Lions and Tyler Lee Red Raiders football took part in Miracle Treat Day.

A five dollar donation was worth a small blizzard. Who can feel bad about eating one of those when it goes to providing health care and more for the kids of East Texas?

