Camp Coverage: Dak Prescott takes some risk, lineman get is a scuffle

Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys switch things up holding padded practice in the morning and held walkthroughs in the afternoon.

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't very sharp, which is weird to say. We all know the rookie of the year had a tremendous first season while setting an NFL rookie record with a passer rating of over 105. In addition the fourth round pick lead Dallas to a 13 win season while throwing 23 touchdowns to only four interceptions.

Trying to build off that success, Prescott didn't turn the ball over at all during OTAs. But that was not the case today. The Mississippi State product threw a couple interceptions and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan says it's part of the learning curve.

"He gets really mad, but he's really coach-able. I don't really need to get mad at him, he knows when I'm mad cause I give him a look. One of the great things he did last year was protect the ball. But the biggest thing to do when you have a negative play is say, okay It might make you mad, frustrated, but he is really good at going next play. That's what we work on, that's what we practice, cause that's how you got to play games," said Scott Linehan, Cowboys offensive coordinator.

"Being at camp and getting these extra reps, this will give me extra time to rate my risk versus reward. You got to find out what you are capable of doing. It's different, but I'm always thinking of winning a title game. I think that same way out here at practice," said Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback.

During one on one drills, offensive lineman Zack Martin and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford went at each other pretty good. On several occasions. During the last rep a little scuffle even broke out. Crawford apologized after practice for initiating the extra contact, but Martin enjoyed the competitive spirit.

"What he does is good, so I wouldn't want him to do anything else. It's good for us to feel that and get after it a little bit. We need to do a better job at getting good reps and not taking so much time at the drill but the competition is great for us," said Zack Martin, Cowboys offensive lineman.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. ?