Camp Coverage: Dak Prescott takes some risk, lineman get is a sc - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Live Blog 7OnScene: Cowboys Camp 2017
 

Camp Coverage: Dak Prescott takes some risk, lineman get is a scuffle

KLTV Staff KLTV Staff

Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys switch things up holding padded practice in the morning and held walkthroughs in the afternoon.

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't very sharp, which is weird to say. We all know the rookie of the year had a tremendous first season while setting an NFL rookie record with a passer rating of over 105. In addition the fourth round pick lead Dallas to a 13 win season while throwing 23 touchdowns to only four interceptions. 

Trying to build off that success, Prescott didn't turn the ball over at all during OTAs. But that was not the case today. The Mississippi State product threw a couple interceptions and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan says it's part of the learning curve. 

"He gets really mad, but he's really coach-able. I don't really need to get mad at him, he knows when I'm mad cause I give him a look. One of the great things he did last year was protect the ball. But the biggest thing to do when you have a negative play is say, okay It might make you mad, frustrated, but he is really good at going next play. That's what we work on, that's what we practice, cause that's how you got to play games," said Scott Linehan, Cowboys offensive coordinator. 

"Being at camp and getting these extra reps, this will give me extra time to rate my risk versus reward. You got to find out what you are capable of doing. It's different, but I'm always thinking of winning a title game. I think that same way out here at practice," said Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback. 

During one on one drills, offensive lineman Zack Martin and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford went at each other pretty good. On several occasions. During the last rep a little scuffle even broke out. Crawford apologized after practice for initiating the extra contact, but Martin enjoyed the competitive spirit.

"What he does is good, so I wouldn't want him to do anything else. It's good for us to feel that and get after it a little bit. We need to do a better job at getting good reps and not taking so much time at the drill but the competition is great for us," said Zack Martin, Cowboys offensive lineman. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. ?

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • East Texas teams join in on Miracle Treat Day

    East Texas teams join in on Miracle Treat Day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:17:39 GMT
    Ever heard the saying, "treat yourself"? Well today was the perfect day to do it, because two East Texas teams paired up with local Dairy Queens to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.  Serving guest at the drive-thru and enjoying some ice-cream themselves, John Tyler Lions and Tyler Lee Red Raiders football took part in Miracle Treat Day.  A five dollar donation was worth a small blizzard. Who can feel bad about eating one of those ...More >>
    Ever heard the saying, "treat yourself"? Well today was the perfect day to do it, because two East Texas teams paired up with local Dairy Queens to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.  Serving guest at the drive-thru and enjoying some ice-cream themselves, John Tyler Lions and Tyler Lee Red Raiders football took part in Miracle Treat Day.  A five dollar donation was worth a small blizzard. Who can feel bad about eating one of those ...More >>

  • Camp Coverage: Teammates back Ezekiel Elliot and look forward to another great season from Zeke

    Camp Coverage: Teammates back Ezekiel Elliot and look forward to another great season from Zeke

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:59:04 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff

    Despite having a possible suspension hanging over his head, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's teammates say the 2016 1st round pick is extremely focused on football and building upon last year's success.

    More >>

    Despite having a possible suspension hanging over his head, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's teammates say the 2016 1st round pick is extremely focused on football and building upon last year's success.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly