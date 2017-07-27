Protecting your healthcare dollars - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Protecting your healthcare dollars

East Texans have been wondering why, not long after they started showing up in the area, free standing ER's have started closing down.  KLTV 7's Brionna Rivers has been looking into that.  She's learned that one factor is confusion about insurance coverage at those businesses.  She explains how you can avoid confusion that could have you paying out-of-pocket.  That's new at 10.

People use East Texas lakes for lot of things: fishing, skiing, swimming.  Now you can add 'abandoning dogs' to that list.  Doug Warner with our Raycom sister station KSLA has a new report at 10 about this new trend.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you.  Stick around to learn what you can expect from the weather where you live.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • East Texas teams join in on Miracle Treat Day

    East Texas teams join in on Miracle Treat Day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:17:39 GMT
    Ever heard the saying, "treat yourself"? Well today was the perfect day to do it, because two East Texas teams paired up with local Dairy Queens to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.  Serving guest at the drive-thru and enjoying some ice-cream themselves, John Tyler Lions and Tyler Lee Red Raiders football took part in Miracle Treat Day.  A five dollar donation was worth a small blizzard. Who can feel bad about eating one of those ...More >>
    Ever heard the saying, "treat yourself"? Well today was the perfect day to do it, because two East Texas teams paired up with local Dairy Queens to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.  Serving guest at the drive-thru and enjoying some ice-cream themselves, John Tyler Lions and Tyler Lee Red Raiders football took part in Miracle Treat Day.  A five dollar donation was worth a small blizzard. Who can feel bad about eating one of those ...More >>

  • Longview man sentenced to 38 years for shooting, choking his ex-wife

    Longview man sentenced to 38 years for shooting, choking his ex-wife

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:16:17 GMT
    Jose Isabel Garcia (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)Jose Isabel Garcia (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)

    An East Texas man has reached a plea agreement of 38 years in prison in the case of aggravated assault with a weapon to his ex-wife.

    More >>

    An East Texas man has reached a plea agreement of 38 years in prison in the case of aggravated assault with a weapon to his ex-wife.

    More >>

  • Camp Coverage: Teammates back Ezekiel Elliot and look forward to another great season from Zeke

    Camp Coverage: Teammates back Ezekiel Elliot and look forward to another great season from Zeke

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:59:04 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff

    Despite having a possible suspension hanging over his head, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's teammates say the 2016 1st round pick is extremely focused on football and building upon last year's success.

    More >>

    Despite having a possible suspension hanging over his head, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's teammates say the 2016 1st round pick is extremely focused on football and building upon last year's success.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly