Oscar Meyer Wienermobile visits Tyler

The City of Tyler had a special visitor move through its streets Thursday morning.

The Wienermobile, the larger than life Oscar Meyer icon, rolled across the square's brick streets and parked in front of KLTV 7 on its way to an event with Brookshire's.

"You drive around and people just honk at you and wave," driver Sofia Cacho said, describing her job.

Cacho is a recent Penn State grad and applied to be a driver after Oscar Meyer visited her campus. Next to her is Nick Koors, a recent Mizzou grad who applied after a similar event.

"You get a lot of looks right when you drive into the gas station and when you open the door," he said. "Everyone asks if it's okay to take pictures!"

And of course, he says, it's encouraged. On the square Thursday morning the vehicle had several onlookers grabbing selfies and snapshots.

The two drivers started their scenic route in Wisconsin at the company's "Hot Dog High" where they were part of the 30th graduating class.

"It's kind of like driver's ed," Cacho said, "but with a giant hot dog."

In addition to learning how to drive the vehicle, students get lessons in marketing, promotions, media relations, and more. They also learn how to make a right turn in the 27-foot-long vehicle. And as the two did exactly that down Tyler's Broadway, as they were off to Brookshire's for one of their many events.

Their vehicle was built in 2012 and has clocked more than 139,000 miles since it first drove off the lot.

