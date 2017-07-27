Sulphur Springs teen dies in one-vehicle wreck

A Sulphur Springs teenager was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck.

Brayden Withrow, 16, of Sulphur Springs died in the crash, according to Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The wreck occurred about three miles north of Sulphur Springs.

Jennings says Withrow was traveling south on Highway 19 when he ran off the roadway and his vehicle rolled. Troopers were called to the scene about 3:08 p.m. Withrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.