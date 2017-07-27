Special shapes hot air balloons to be on display Friday in Longview

The streets of Longview will once again be filled with hot air balloon enthusiasts Friday.

About 7 a.m., pilots will display special shaped balloons at various locations around time. Balloons set to be on display include Buzzy Bee, Tom Cat and Con Air.

Places to view the special shapes include:

H.G. Mosely and McCann Rd.

Walmart Super Center South at 4006 Estes Pkwy.

LeTourneau University at 2100 Mobberly Ave.

Austin Bank at 2609 Gilmer Rd.

Automotive Consulting and Repairs at 3531 N. Eastman Rd.

Texas Bank and Trust Main Bank downtown at Whaley St. and 1st St.

Brookshires in Hallsville 590 W. Main St.

Lear Park on West Loop 281.

Texas Bank and Trust, Tomberlain Insurance and Whataburger will host breakfast events at select sites. See which balloon will be on display where here.

See a schedule of events and more here.

