Camp Coverage: Teammates back Ezekiel Elliot and look forward to another great season from Zeke

Despite having a possible suspension hanging over his head, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's teammates say the 2016 1st round pick is extremely focused on football and building upon last year's success.

"Just coming out here and seeing the way he practicing and the way he go about his business. I know a lot of people are looking at some of the off the field things, but it's something for me I don't pay any attention to. It's growing pains. He is becoming a great running back in this league and he is going to continue to do it. He comes out here and leaves all the personal problems at the door," said Darren McFadden, Cowboys running back.

From signing autographs after practice, to going hard in drills, Elliot appears to be the ultimate team guy. The former Ohio State star lead the NFL in rushing in his rookie campaign with over 1600 yards. The 2016 pro bowler, who also had 15 touchdowns, broke the Cowboys rookie rushing record and the team is excited to see what 2017 holds for Elliott.

"He works hard, I mean you see him out here working in the drills, he's a smart guy. He's a hard worker, very talented, so you can't take that away from him. Yeah he's looking good," said Alfred Morris, Cowboys running back.

"He's running the ball hard. I mean he is going to have a big year and it will be fun to watch. He's a special player," said Zack Martin, Cowboys offensive lineman.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. ?