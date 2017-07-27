Charlie's Sno-balls owner plans to keep serving though building hit by truck

"I saw the truck slowly come over the curb. And I thought what’s he doing? And then he just hit the gas and once he touched the wall his tires were spinning," said witness Ron McWhirt.
"About that time I heard 'boom.' I didn't realize what it was until I turned to look this way and I saw everything this away. I said 'there's a truck that hit the building, call 9-1-1,'" said one worker.
Fortunately no one was at the tables when the truck came through.
Charlie Walker is one of the most well-known business owners in Gregg County, and was immediately on scene after the crash.
"We had a table that was sitting out in front of the window; luckily, no was sitting at the table, so no one was hurt," Charlie says.
The driver was a customer well known to Charlie.
"They always come in all the time; we see them at events. His wife his kids. I feel sorry for the gentleman, but I still love him, and I told him things happen. It's life," Walker says.
Unphased, the man with the hearty laugh was soon serving sno-balls to customers on tables outside his business doors once again.
"I will pull my trailer up to the front steps and we'll be back open within an hour," says Charlie.
Walker wants to thank the Kilgore fire and police departments for their help and for their quick response to the scene. He adds that Charlie's Sno-balls will be out at the Great Texas balloon race field every day of the competition.
Thursday, July 27 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:13:38 GMT
KLTV Staff
Despite having a possible suspension hanging over his head, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's teammates say the 2016 1st round pick is extremely focused on football and building upon last year's success. "Just coming out here and seeing the way he practicing and the way he go about his business. I know a lot of people are looking at some of the off the field things, but it's something for me I don't pay any attention to. It's growing pains. He is becoming a...More >>
Despite having a possible suspension hanging over his head, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's teammates say the 2016 1st round pick is extremely focused on football and building upon last year's success. "Just coming out here and seeing the way he practicing and the way he go about his business. I know a lot of people are looking at some of the off the field things, but it's something for me I don't pay any attention to. It's growing pains. He is becoming a...More >>