The Smith County Sheriff's Office launches app

The Smith County Sheriff's Office has launched a new mobile app that is available for IOS and Android users.

The app's purpose is to get the community more involved in law enforcement activities, to give citizens information in a timely manner, and for the department to be more transparent.

Services the app provides includes alert messages about road closures, active shootings, manhunts, and events that the Sheriff's Office may be participating in or sponsoring.

The office says, "in recent months, several tragic incidents have occurred throughout the county in which citizens would have benefitted from this app allowing them to receive crucial information promptly."

In a press release, the sheriff's office stated, "this office also understands the importance of sharing information regarding incarcerated family members and friends in the Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention facility. Now, family members and caregivers can receive information through the phone app as well."

To receive the app, go to any app store and search "Smith County Texas Sheriff's Office" for the free download.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says that parts of the app are still under construction but "it will be 100 percent soon."

