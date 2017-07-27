Longview officer spots 'sawed-off' shotgun in female's car

A woman has been arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon after police found a "sawed-off shotgun" in her backseat.

Priscilla Solomon, 41, of Longview was arrested Wednesday just before 3 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Marshall Avenue.

Longview Police say they pulled Solomon over because of an expired registration sticker. When the officer walked up to talk with Solomon he noticed the "sawed-off" double barrel shotgun laying in plain view in the backseat of the vehicle, behind the driver's seat.

Officers measured the length of the shotgun and determined it was under the legal limit in length.

Solomon was charged for having a Prohibited Weapon. She also had an outstanding city warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.

She is currently in the Gregg County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

