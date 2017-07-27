ETX man arrested for 'large quantity of narcotics' during search of residence

A narcotics search warrant on a Longview apartment ended with a man in handcuffs.

Ladarrin Detrez Rayson, 28, of Longview, was arrested at 701 Gilmer Road on Wednesday.

According to Longview Police, officers found "a large quantity of narcotics" and money inside the apartment.

Rayson was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Rayson is currently in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $202,000.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.