Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve in East Texas this week

Looking for a place to serve your neighbors here in East Texas? Check out this list!

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

Hospice of East Texas

Become a volunteer Memory Care Connector. Hospice has a core team of volunteers that have learned simple practical ways to “make a connection” with Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients. Our volunteers are thrilled with their new skills and the invaluable support they provide to families as well. Training and support is amazing and you volunteer when your schedule allows. Call Marleen Elkins, Volunteer Coordinator, 903-266-3460 www.hospiceofeasttexas.org

North Tyler Developmental Academy

We are in need of office help to answer phones, doing filing and small office jobs. We are growing and are in need of volunteers. Information: Sonja at (903) 592-3671 or hr@northtylerday.org

Volunteer Tyler

Are you good at fixing stuff? Volunteer Tyler needs volunteers to repair miscellaneous items from July 22-23 at the Tyler Public Library. Information: Yolanda Prince, Volunteer Coordinator, at (903) 531-1100, email VolunteerTyler@tylertexas.com.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication

Therapet

We are looking for volunteers with and without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Tuesday, August 8 from 6-8 pm at the Therapet Training Center, 225 E. Amherst, Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701. Information: 903-535- 2125 or info@therapet.org

Heart to Heart Hospice

We are seeking exceptional volunteers who are willing to provide compassion to those embracing end of life. Direct Care Volunteers provide help through respite care (caregiver relief/ sitting), companionship, and emotional/spiritual support. We are also looking for administrative volunteers to provide help through addressing envelopes, copying, filing, and assembling packets. For more information, contact Carrie Blackwell 903-593-6619

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: yprince@tylertexas.com