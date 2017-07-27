Suspect in custody after allegedly stabbing woman in Smith County

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, at around 12:30 on Thursday, Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call that there had been a stabbing in the vicinity of the 22000 block of Hwy 155 South in the Flint area.

The victim told deputies that she had been stabbed by someone she knew, and needed help,

When deputies arrived, they found that the victim had been stabbed in the neck. She was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with EMS and State Game Warden responded to the scene, Sheriff Smith says.

A white female suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Smith County Jail by Smith County Deputies. She has not been identified.

According to the sheriff, another individual, a white male, Allen Keith Bryant, was arrested at the scene for a Violation of Parole warrant and transported to the Smith County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available, the sheriff says.

