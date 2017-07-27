Truck drives through front of Charlie's Sno Balls in Kilgore

A one vehicle wreck occurred today in Kilgore at Charlie's Sno Balls.

The Kilgore Fire Department reported on their Facebook page that a truck drove through the front of the Charlie's Sno Balls in Kilgore.

There are no injuries reported.

Some damage was done to the front of the Charlie's Sno Balls.

KLTV has reached out to Kilgore Fire and Kilgore Police for more information as to what led to the incident.

