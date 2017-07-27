Longview man sentenced to 38 years for shooting, choking his ex-wife

An East Texas man has accepted a plea agreement to serve 38 years in prison for assaulting his ex-wife with a deadly weapon.

According to State Attorney Tanya L. Reed, Jose Isabel Garcia, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 38 years in prison after shooting and attempting to choke his ex-wife, Maria Quintana, in July of 2016.

According to Reed, the divorced pair was out driving. Quintana told authorities that Garcia’s mood suddenly changed. Out of fear, Quintana asked Garcia to take her back home but he denied to do so.

Garcia later stopped the car on Airline Road, opened the passenger door and pushed Quintana out. Garcia then walked around the truck to Quintana where he shot her 3 or 4 times. When he tried to shoot again Quintana kicked him down. Once on the floor, Reed added that Garcia attempted to choke Quintana but he ran off when he saw headlights coming up the road.

Reed says that two men saw Quintana on the ground and called 911 to get her medical assistance.

Quintana suffered gunshot wounds to her wrist, the left side of her chest and through her eye and cheek.

At the time of the incident, no weapon was found at the scene. Six months later, a road crew found a gun. The weapon was turned over to Gregg County. Reed said that after further investigation, the weapon matched to one of the bullets fired in the case of Quintana.

Criminal records show that Garcia filed for indictment in October 2016 and was arraigned in this case on November 4, 2016.

Reed says Garcia will have to serve half of his sentence before he can be up for parole. Garcia also has an immigration detainer hold on him.

