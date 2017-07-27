Woman sentenced to 11 years for meth charge in Wood County

A woman has been found guilty of meth charges by a Wood County jury on Wednesday.

Krista McLemore, 36, who has a long history of arrests, was arrested on Oct. 8, 2016, for having approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine in her possession.

After just 19 minutes of deliberation, she was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance by a Wood County jury.

McLemore was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

"Possession and trafficking of methamphetamine has permeated our county, and the arrest and conviction of McLemore makes a strong statement that we will not tolerate methamphetamine in our community," said District Attorney Jim Wheeler.

