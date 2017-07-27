After another failed attempt to steal ATM, police seek public help catching suspects

GRAPEVINE, TX (KLTV) - Police are hoping the public can help put an end to a spate of attempted ATM thefts across East Texas.

Three times suspects have attempted to cart off ATMs, driving trucks through store fronts and chaining the devices. Three times they've also failed. Now, Grapevine police have released video of the latest incident, hoping someone will recognize the suspects in the case.

Grapevine police say that just before 3 a.m. Monday, two men in a stolen red pickup smashed the vehicle through the doors of Pluckers Wing Bar on Cross Roads Drive.

"After repeatedly backing the truck through the doors, both men climb out and run to the ATM," the police department said in a social media post.

The suspects fled empty-handed when they were spotted by police.

Officers gave chase and a pursuit reaching speeds of 120 mph began on Highway 114. Officers called off the chase in Irving though, determining that the risk to the public outweighed the chances of a safe apprehension.

The stolen pickup was later found abandoned in Irving.

A week earlier, on July 18, police say the same suspects tried to make off with an ATM at a Marshall EZ Mart in the 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive.

Surveillance video shows the suspects trying to take the device in front of a clerk and customer who are in the middle of a transaction. The would-be thieves wrap a chain around the ATM and attempt to drive off several times but the machine refuses to budge far.

"While we do not want citizens to put themselves in danger, we urge people to call 911 if they see a crime in progress, or as soon as they can safely call police. The sooner officers are called, the better chance we have of catching these criminals before another crime is committed," Grapevine Police Department said.

The same EZ Mart was also the target of a similar attempt the morning of May 19. That effort failed when the suspect couldn't get the chain to properly latch onto the ATM.

Marshall police say that while the suspects' vehicle from the July 18 incident matches the vehicle in the Grapevine case, they can't say for certain that the same people were involved in the May 19 incident.

To provide information on the case, contact Grapevine police at 817-410-3200 or Marshall police at 903-935-4575.

