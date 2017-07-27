Kilgore Fire Department responds to dump truck fire on I-20

The Kilgore Fire Department responded to a dump truck fire Thursday morning on the interstate.

It happened around 8:54 a.m. on Interstate 20 near exit 591, which is between Highway 31 and Old Kilgore Highway.

The driver noticed the fire, pulled over, and called 911.

Two fire engines responded to the scene.

There were no injuries reported. Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Mike Simmons stated that the driver was fine and walking around.

Traffic around the dump truck was still able to use the left lane while fire fighters were responding to the fire. Traffic was slowed for about 10 minutes.

