Do you know how the Great Texas Balloon race got started?

The Great Texas Balloon Race is celebrating 40 years, but do you know how the event started?

The rich history of the Longview event goes all the way back to 1978 when an agreement was reached between founder Dr. Bill Bussey, D.D.S., Frankie Parson Riggins and Mary LeTourneau, Longview Mall managers.

How did the balloon glow come about? Why did the race move from the Longview Mall to the East Texas Regional Airport in Longview? What exactly is the Ring Toss? Why is the race known as "The Balloon Capital of Texas?"

The races kick off Friday and will be held through Sunday.

