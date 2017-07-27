Tyler police: Suspect in fatal shooting at pool hall turns self in

Tyler police say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a pool hall has turned himself in.

Aquinas Lamar Dixon, 32, of Tyler, came to the Tyler Police Department and surrendered to arrest Thursday afternoon.

Early Thursday morning, police were searching for Dixon - who they say is suspected of murdering Earnest Dennis, 28, of Smith County at a pool hall in the 900 block of W. Morris Street.

About 8:50 p.m.Wednesday, officers responded to the Pool Hall Domino Club in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw several people standing in the parking lot across the street from the Pool Hall surrounding a man who had been shot. That person was later identified as Dennis. Dennis was transported to ETMC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

