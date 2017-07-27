Tyler police: Suspect in fatal shooting at pool hall turns self in

A one vehicle wreck occurred today in Kilgore at Charlie's Sno Balls.More >>
A woman has been found guilty of meth charges by a Wood County jury on Wednesday. Krista McLemore, 36, who has a long history of arrests, was arrested on Oct. 8, 2016, for having approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine in her possession. After just 19 minutes of deliberation, she was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance by a Wood County jury. McLemore was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Police are hoping the public can help put an end to a spate of attempted ATM thefts across East Texas.
Tyler police say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a pool hall has turned himself in.
