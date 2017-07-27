Tyler police 'shocked' when suspect in pool hall murder turned himself in

Tyler police say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a pool hall parking lot has turned himself in.

Aquinas Lamar Dixon, Jr., 32, of Tyler, came to the Tyler Police Department and surrendered to arrest Thursday afternoon.

"We actually had an investigator in the front lobby talking to someone else in reference to this case, and [Dixon walked] in the front door." Public Information Officer Don Martin said. "We were shocked."

Police say they cannot say if the man admitted guilt. Martin says the suspect walked in and asked to speak with an investigator. Martin was not able to elaborate further.

Earlier in the morning, police were searching for Dixon, who they say is suspected of murdering Earnest Dennis, 28, of Smith County in the parking lot of a pool hall in the 900 block of W. Morris Street Wednesday night.

"The suspect and the victim did know each other," Martin said.

About 8:50 p.m.Wednesday, officers responded to the location in reference to a shots fired call. Tyler Police say the suspect and victim got into an argument in the parking lot, which led to a physical altercation, which led to several shots fired. Martin says the victim was hit twice: once in the leg, then once through his arm, which continued into his chest.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw several people standing in the parking lot surrounding a man who had been shot. Dennis was transported to ETMC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect's car was towed to Tyler police headquarters Thursday, where it is logged as evidence in the case. Martin says police are still actively collecting other pieces of evidence, but are not seeking anyone else to arrest in connection with the crime.

Dixon is now held at the Smith County Jail and his bond is set at $1 million.

