Suspect identified in Tyler pool hall shooting

Tyler Police have released the name of the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Tyler pool hall Wednesday night.

Aquinas Lamar Dixon has been arrested and charged with murder.

The shooting was at a pool hall at 917 W. Morris Street.

Earnest Dennis, 28, of Smith County, was killed in the shooting. Dennis was taken to ETMC in Tyler and was pronounced dead.

Dixon is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $1,000.000 bond.

