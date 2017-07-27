Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat advisory continues. Highs in the upper 90s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Warm and humid again this morning with fair skies. Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s. That means the heat advisory will continue for many counties through 7pm this evening. A few western counties will see the heat advisory continue through tomorrow evening. Fair skies overnight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Friday and still hot with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. A slight chance for rain returns late Friday evening and increases a bit for Saturday morning. A weak cold front will reach East Texas early Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy for Saturday and that will keep temperatures a little cooler in the lower 90s. Sunshine returns Sunday, but the heat does not. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s early Sunday morning and only warm to near 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon. East and northeasterly winds on Sunday mean much lower humidity, so even though it will be warm, it will feel more comfortable outside. Lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will continue into early next week. Some lucky areas will only see high temperatures in the upper 80s for Monday afternoon.

