TxDOT: Striping, repairs commence on 271 Wednesday night

TxDOT says they are making base repairs in the main lanes of Hwy 271 beginning Wednesday night.



The affected area is from 0.4 miles south of Spur 147/Oakwood St., south to SH 64/Fifth St. in Tyler, according to TxDOT.

They say they will be conducting traffic along side streets, and applying a new surface and striping.



Lane closures along this route will happen from 7:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.