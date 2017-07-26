Victim of fatal Tyler pool hall shooting identified by police

Tyler responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday night. The shooter is not in custody.



Tyler Police PIO Don Martin said that the shooting was at a pool hall at 917 W. Morris Street. A man was shot outside, in the parking lot, Martin said. When police arrived, a group of people were surrounding the victim, who was face down on the ground. That man has now died Martin said, after being transported to ETMC in Tyler.

He has been identified as Earnest Dennis, age 28. An automatic pistol was recovered near Dennis at the scene, Martin said.



No one else has been shot that police know of, but the possibility exists that another victim could have left the scene, Martin said. The investigation is ongoing.

Martin released the following statement at 10:51 p.m.:

On Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 8:50 p.m., Tyler police responded to the Pool Hall Domino Club, located at 917 W. Morris Street in reference to shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed several subjects standing in the parking lot across the street from the Pool Hall surrounding a b/m who had been shot. The person who was shot was transported to ETMC Hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased was identified as Earnest Dennis, B/M, born 10-06-1988, of Smith County.

Several shell casings were located at the scene outside the Pool Hall that indicates that numerous shots were fired by more than one person. Investigators responded to the scene to interview witnesses and process the crime scene.

Further details will be released when they become available, this remains an ongoing investigation.



