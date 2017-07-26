TxDOT working to fix toll-billing issue

TxDOT says they have suspended pay-by-mail invoices and violations after customers across the state were incorrectly billed.

In East Texas, NET RMA, the company that operates Toll 49 in Smith County, says they are also working to correct issues.

In a statement issued to KLTV, Net RMA explained the problem:

"TxTAG, EZ Tag and TollTag transitioned their systems in early summer to allow their toll tag products to work with other states. During this time, the transfer of account status information between the different tolling authorities was delayed and as a result, some customers were issued a pay-by-mail invoice in error.

NET RMA has agreed to waive fees and adjust tolls to the tag rate for any transactions incurred or processed during this transition period. If a customer is impacted by this, the NET RMA is encouraging customers to submit an inquiry at paytexastoll.com

"Customers who are impacted are ones with transactions starting on 3/10, through last week."

A July 21 post on the TxDOT Facebook reads in part:

"Be assured – customers will NOT pay any fees that they did not accrue on their own. In fact, those customers with any of the Texas tolling authority tags – TxTag, EZTag and TollTag – do not have to call in; we are working with those tolling agencies to reverse the erroneous charges. However, should a customer want to speak with someone, those with TxTags or who received a TxTag bill can call us at 888-468-9824. We are extending our customer service hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Again, we sincerely apologize for this system error and assure you we are making this right."

