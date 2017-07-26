Longview woman headed to Miss Texas Pageant

Samantha Phrumjuntun is a third degree black belt in Taekwondo. She’s been training in the martial art since age three which is no surprise since her family owns the Phrumjuntun AMA Martial Arts studio in Longview.

“My dad has owned the business for about 35 years and we’ve been here ever since teaching,” says Phrumjuntun.

Over the years her training has led her to intense competitions.

“When I was 16 I competed at a national tournament for our organization, I competed against the world champ and I got second place in sparring,” says Phrumjuntun.

Now she is preparing for another competition but, this time she’s hoping to trade in her black belt for a crown.

“I figured I’d just go for it, I’ll just apply and see what happens,” says Phrumjuntun. “The next week I received a congratulatory letter saying I’m Miss Longview and I’m representing my area.”

This September, Miss Longview will head to Houston to compete in the Miss Texas Pageant.

“This is my first pageant but I know that if I set my mind to it then I can achieve it and I can do well in this," says Phrumjuntun.

She's hoping to be an example for young girls, assuring them that they can achieve their goals as well.

"Whether it's go to a beauty pageant, whether it be basketball or taekwondo they need to know that they can do anything they want to do,"says Phrumjuntun.

Phrumjuntun plans to take the lesson’s learned in taekwondo such as discipline, respect, and integrity to the pageant stage. However, her dad and sparring partner has one more lesson to teach her.

"Be who you are remember why you're in it and always have good sportsmanship like we teach out students," says Sam Phrumjuntun. "But most importantly just have fun."

The Miss Texas USA 2018 pageant takes place in Houston September first through the third. The Winner will go on to compete in the Miss USA pageant and the winner of that pageant will compete for Miss Universe.

Phrumjuntun has set up a go fund me to raise money for her pageant fees. https://www.gofundme.com/road-to-miss-texas-2017

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.