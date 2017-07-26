Injured balloonist makes a comeback

The 40th annual Great Texas Balloon Race is just days away, and a pilot who was injured in a hard landing at the race in 2015 is competing again this year.

Dale Wong broke his hip and ankle during that landing and spent over two weeks at a Longview hospital. The first thing on his agenda when he got to Longview, he said, was to thank the physical therapists at Christus Good Shepherd Rehabilitation. He hasn’t seen them since his 17-day stay two years ago.

“It’s very heartwarming to see them, see their faces, and remember me, and the good times during rehab. Even though it was rehab, it was fun and they made it nice and easy for me. That makes me tear up a bit, or a lot of bit,” Wong said.

He and as many as twenty other balloon pilots will be taking a practice flight Thursday morning shortly after sunrise in the Longview area.



