Witnesses try to lift one ton monument off East Texas man

An East Texas man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a monument fell on him.

It happened at Teague Park at the Veterans Memorial Plaza on American Legion Boulevard in Longview.

We were on scene moments after the 2,500-pound monument had been lifted off the man.

A yet to be engraved monument was being put in place by volunteers when it fell on one of the workers. James Cravens was there just enjoying the park and was watching them work on the stone slab.

“I didn’t know what he was doing whether he was taking it down or putting it up, but they had that chain on there but they took it off for some reason, " Cravens stated.

"And he was fiddling with those straps and I happen to think man, that’s kind of a dangerous. It wasn’t very long after that it tilted over on him.”

He said several people ran to his aid.

“All of us came over and tried to lift that one side up. We couldn’t lift it,” Cravens said.

They put a chain around it and moved it with a front loader to free him. The victim was trapped for probably 10 minutes, according to Cravens.

EMT’s arrived on scene and took vitals, asking questions.

“It didn’t land on his head?” one asked.

“No. It hit him on the way down,” said Richard Jurkoswski with the Veteran’s Recognition Foundation.

Richard and his wife Gail, founders of the Veteran’s Plaza sat at the injured man’s side while emergency responders prepared the man for transport.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May was on the scene.

“At this time he’s being taken to the hospital to be evaluated but he did have pain in his hip and in his left foot and leg,” May stated.

EMT's had the man on a stretcher less than ten minutes after their arrival for transport to the hospital.

Thirty-eight year old Jose Delacruz has been listed in fair condition.

