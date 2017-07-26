Property tax cap bill is revived in special session

The special session's Senate Bill 1 is a revival of the regular session's Senate BIll 2. It sets a cap on property tax increases. (Source: KLTV)

The Texas Legislature's special session is one week in, and just after midnight on Wednesday the Texas Senate passed a bill related to property tax caps.

The bill is Senate Bill 1.

"It is no coincidence the bill's number," the City of Tyler's legislative consultant Brandon Aghamalian said during a presentation to city council Wednesday. "It is the Lt. Governor's top priority."

This bill is the special session's revival of Senate Bill 2, which died in regular session. If passed by the Texas House, it would require local governments to seek voter approval to raise property taxes more than four percent from a previous year.

"The problem is that when you get into making state laws [for local governments], you're lumping all cities together," Tyler Mayor Martin Heines said.

Mr. Heines says the main problem he has with the legislation is that it takes control away from local governments. He also says it will disproportionately affect cities with low tax rates, because any increase will seem like a large percentage increase.

The state legislature added a rider to the bill to address this. Part of the language says that any city that brings in less than $20 million in annual property taxes will not be affected by the legislation.

The bill now goes to the Texas House, where it originally died during regular session.

The special session is expected to continue into its 30-day limit. Governor Greg Abbott does have the ability to call another session if he believes it is necessary.

